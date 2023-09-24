Oconee Co. deputies searching for missing elderly woman

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says they’re searching for a missing elderly woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say 72-year-old Joyce Massey was reported missing by a family member this evening and was last seen in Seneca.

Officials say Massey may be driving a white 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup with SC tag 277810W.

Massey is 5′7″ tall and has short, curly brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing brown pants.

Officials say Joyce is now listed as missing in the National Crimes Information Center database.

If you see Massey, or know where she could be, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

