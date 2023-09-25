2 charged after children found in ‘unsafe, unsanitary living conditions’ in Honea Path

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Police Department announced that two people were recently charged after officers found two children allegedly living in unsafe conditions.

Officers said Otis Smith and Jessica Hamlin were taken into custody on September 21 and charged with multiple crimes, including unlawful conduct towards a child.

According to officers, they took the suspects into custody when two children, ages five and six, were found in “unsafe, unsanitary living conditions.”

Officers stated that both children were taken into emergency protective custody and placed with family until the suspects’ upcoming hearing.

