ASHEBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheboro Police Department said an AMBER Alert for a missing 9-year-old girl has been cancelled.

Officials said the AMBER Alert for Kinzley Paige Hooper was canceled shortly after it was issued.

We are working to get more information.

MORE NEWS: School bus rear ended in Greenville County, district says

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.