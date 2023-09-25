Community mourns after unexpected death of Anderson County deputy

Master Deputy Adam Scott
Master Deputy Adam Scott(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County community is mourning after a master deputy and firefighter died over the weekend.

Adam Scott passed away unexpectedly on Sunday according to the sheriff’s office. In addition to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, he also worked for Seneca Fire Department, Zion Fire Department and Fork Rescue Squad.

Scott leaves behind a wife and daughters, including a newborn baby.

A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.

