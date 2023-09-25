Coroner investigating after missing man found dead in Spartanburg Co. field

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that officials are investigating after a body was found in a field over the weekend.

Officials said crews responded to a field near the 200 block on Chesnee Highway on September 23 after someone reported that they found a human body there.

According to the Coroner’s Office, they recovered the victim’s body and identified the victim as 36-year-old Tyree Tinsley during an autopsy today. They added that Tinsley had been reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office in August.

Officials stated that they are performing more tests to determine how Tinsley died. However, they don’t believe foul play was involved. Officials didn’t give any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

