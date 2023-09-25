Country singer Jo Dee Messina coming to Greenville

Jo Dee Messina arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11,...
Jo Dee Messina arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)(Jeffrey McWhorter | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hit country artist Jo Dee Messina is coming to Greenville for a concert in October.

Messina, who kicked off her career with “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” will perform at The Foundry at Judson Mill at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19

Nine of her songs have been No. 1 hits and 16 have been in the Top 40. She has been recognized by the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. Messina has also received two Grammy nominations.

Tickets are priced at $25 to $35. Click here for more details.

