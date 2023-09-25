Deputies searching for missing woman in Union Co.

Jana Manasco
Jana Manasco(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in the Monarch area.

Deputies said 31-year-old Jana Manasco is five-feet-four inches, weighs 151 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials said she might also be using a different last name such as Stines.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800 or 864-429-1611.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed, 1 injured in moped crash
24-year-old dies, 1 injured after crash involving moped, 2 vehicles in Greenville Co.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Oconee Co. deputies find missing elderly woman
Fire crews respond to Dollar General Distribution Center
DISPATCH: Crews responding to fire at Dollar General Distribution Center
Woman dies after falling from cliff at National Park
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing autistic 25-year-old man

Latest News

Midday Eats: Adam's Bistro
Midday Eats: Adam's Bistro
The K-9 shop in Greenville now open
The K-9 shop in Greenville now open
Shooting in Minot
Police investigating after shots fired into two houses, vehicle in Asheville
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled for missing NC girl