Deputies searching for missing woman in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in the Monarch area.

Deputies said 31-year-old Jana Manasco is five-feet-four inches, weighs 151 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials said she might also be using a different last name such as Stines.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800 or 864-429-1611.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.