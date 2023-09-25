Deputies searching for missing woman in Union Co.
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in the Monarch area.
Deputies said 31-year-old Jana Manasco is five-feet-four inches, weighs 151 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Officials said she might also be using a different last name such as Stines.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800 or 864-429-1611.
