‘Don’t Stop Believin’: JOURNEY to stop in Greenville on 50th anniversary-tour

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - JOURNEY announced a new round of shows for their 50th-anniversary tour and Greenville is on that list.

The band is expected to stop in downtown Greenville on Feb. 14 while on their Freedom Tour 2024.

The concert will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The concert will also feature special guest, TOTO.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase.

