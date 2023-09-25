‘Don’t Stop Believin’: JOURNEY to stop in Greenville on 50th anniversary-tour

Journey and TOTO will perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on April 19, 2024.(Provided)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - JOURNEY announced a new round of shows for their 50th-anniversary tour and Greenville is on that list.

The band is expected to stop in downtown Greenville on Feb. 14 while on their Freedom Tour 2024.

The concert will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The concert will also feature special guest, TOTO.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase.

