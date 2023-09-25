Habitat for Humanity employee gets own home, shares story of perseverance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County dedicated a newly built home for one of their own this weekend.

“It feels exciting and scary at the same time,” said Ian Chevere.

Standing in his own home, it only makes sense Chevere would reflect on how far he’s come.

“I was in a pretty much rough upbringing,” he said.

Chevere dealt with loved ones struggling with addiction and violence and had been homeless three separate times.

“You look at your own lives and you look what he’s been through. Life isn’t that bad, you know, for most of us,” said Habitat for Humanity ReStore Manager Monte Labash.

Life for Chevere started to turn around when he got a job at Habitat for Humanity three years ago, now spending many days at the ReStore in Taylors.

“I got to watch the other families move in and share their happiness. Now I got, or earned, the right to have a home myself,” he said.

To help turn the house into a home, several of the build partners presented Chevere with gifts, such as a quilt, toolbox, and gift cards.

“It ought to inspire us to keep going. To keep trying to do the right things and work toward our goals and aspirations,” said Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County President & CEO Monroe Free.

A story of perseverance brought together dozens to welcome Chevere into his new home.

“He is constantly upbeat. I rarely see him down,” said Labash.

“Always look at the good side of it,” added Chevere.

