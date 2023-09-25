Officials issue all clear, no threat observed on Spartanburg Methodist campus, deputies say

Deputies were called in reference to a student allegedly on campus with a firearm
Spartanburg Methodist College
Spartanburg Methodist College(Fox Carolina News)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the campus is now clear after school officials issued an alert about a possible armed person Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Spartanburg Methodist College located on Powell Mill Road after students overheard that someone was on campus possibly with a gun.

School officials said they issued the alert at around 11:40 a.m., but it was later lifted at 12:34 p.m.

Deputies said no one ever saw anyone on campus with a firearm, and no injuries were reported.

Deputies conducted a thorough clearing of the campus buildings and the campus went on lockdown before clearing the scene.

