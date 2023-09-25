Police investigating after shots fired into two houses, vehicle in Asheville

Officers said no one was injured in the shooting
Shooting in Minot
Shooting in Minot(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into two houses a car on Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Huffman Road at around 2:12 a.m. to investigate the shooting.

Once on scene, the suspect was no longer in the area and officers found two combines homes and a vehicle that were hit by gunfire.

During an investigation, they found 16 9mm Luger shell casings.

Officers also said no one in either home were injured and the vehicle was unoccupied, but there was some property damage.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, call police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD app by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed, 1 injured in moped crash
24-year-old dies, 1 injured after crash involving moped, 2 vehicles in Greenville Co.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Oconee Co. deputies find missing elderly woman
Fire crews respond to Dollar General Distribution Center
DISPATCH: Crews responding to fire at Dollar General Distribution Center
Woman dies after falling from cliff at National Park
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing autistic 25-year-old man

Latest News

Midday Eats: Adam's Bistro
Midday Eats: Adam's Bistro
The K-9 shop in Greenville now open
The K-9 shop in Greenville now open
Jana Manasco
Deputies searching for missing woman in Union Co.
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled for missing NC girl