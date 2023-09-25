Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs

There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lottery said the jackpot is worth an estimated $785 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

The prize is the fourth largest in history, only surpassed by jackpots over $1 billion.

The winner will have the option to take $785 million in payments or cash out for $367 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 292 million, according to the lottery.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed, 1 injured in moped crash
24-year-old dies, 1 injured after crash involving moped, 2 vehicles in Greenville Co.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Oconee Co. deputies find missing elderly woman
Fire crews respond to Dollar General Distribution Center
DISPATCH: Crews responding to fire at Dollar General Distribution Center
Woman dies after falling from cliff at National Park
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing autistic 25-year-old man

Latest News

SC WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
‘He’s an amazing man’: Beloved SC WWII Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
SC WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
SC WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
FILE - Italian actress Sophia Loren smiles during a photo call for "Human Voice," (Voce Umana)...
Film legend Sophia Loren has successful surgery after fracturing a leg in a fall at home, agent says
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City