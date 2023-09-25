School bus rear ended in Greenville County, district says

School bus crash, generic
School bus crash, generic(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Greenville County Schools said a bus was involved in a crash in Greer Monday morning.

According to the district, the school bus drove up to a stopped car that ran into a deer along Highway 14. The bus that was stopped was then rear ended by another vehicle.

Thankfully, officials said there were no students on board.

