School bus rear ended in Greenville County, district says

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Greenville County Schools said a bus was involved in a crash in Greer Monday morning.

According to the district, the school bus drove up to a stopped car that ran into a deer along Highway 14. The bus that was stopped was then rear ended by another vehicle.

Thankfully, officials said there were no students on board.

