SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Union

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was hit and killed in Union Monday morning.

Troopers said around 7:10 a.m., a motorcyclist was heading south on LSP Road and attempted to turn left onto U.S. 176 when they were hit by a pickup truck.

According to officials, the driver of the pickup was not injured while the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

At this time, the motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

