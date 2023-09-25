SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Union

(WILX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was hit and killed in Union Monday morning.

Troopers said around 7:10 a.m., a motorcyclist was heading south on LSP Road and attempted to turn left onto U.S. 176 when they were hit by a pickup truck.

According to officials, the driver of the pickup was not injured while the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

At this time, the motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

