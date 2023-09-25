Stevie Nicks announces 2024 performance in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stevie Nicks announced new tour stops Monday, and Greenville was included on the list.

According to Nicks’s website, she will perform at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on February 21, 2023.

Let’s keep this party going in 2024. ✨ Tickets on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

~https://t.co/5oMQl8eMxY~ pic.twitter.com/Ut8HWTTYPF — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) September 25, 2023

Nicks began the tour earlier this year, but her performance in Greenville will be her first stop in South Carolina.

Those interested can visit her website for more information about the tour.

