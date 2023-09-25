Stevie Nicks announces 2024 performance in Greenville

Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stevie Nicks announced new tour stops Monday, and Greenville was included on the list.

According to Nicks’s website, she will perform at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on February 21, 2023.

Nicks began the tour earlier this year, but her performance in Greenville will be her first stop in South Carolina.

Those interested can visit her website for more information about the tour.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

