17-year-old dies days after motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Co.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that officials are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 17-year-old this week.

Officials said the crash happened on September 24 along Farley Avenue.

According to officials, the victim was driving a dirtbike along Farley Avenue when he crashed into a tree. They added that he was taken to the hospital following the crash but passed away at the hospital on September 26 at around 10:29 a.m. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Cristovel Morales-Rojas from Spartanburg.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the crash or the victim. We will update this story as officials give new details.

