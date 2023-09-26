17-year-old dies days after motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that officials are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 17-year-old this week.

Officials said the crash happened on September 24 along Farley Avenue.

According to officials, the victim was driving a dirtbike along Farley Avenue when he crashed into a tree. They added that he was taken to the hospital following the crash but passed away at the hospital on September 26 at around 10:29 a.m. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Cristovel Morales-Rojas from Spartanburg.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the crash or the victim. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.