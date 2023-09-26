30-year-old man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Jail
Jail(Hawaii News Now/File)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s office said a 30-year-old Gaffney man was arrested on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to officials, investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Colton Clyde Burch.

Investigators said Burch possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him on September 21, 2023.

He is facing five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

