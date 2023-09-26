Anderson Co. man charged after domestic disturbance turns into hours long search

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was taken into custody Monday night after an alleged domestic violence incident turned into an hours-long search.

Deputies said they responded to Roundtree Lane at around 6:30 p.m. after someone reported the situation.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and talked to the victim, who told them she was arguing with her boyfriend when he tried to hurt her. She added that he had left the area following the confrontation.

Deputies stated they used K9s and drones to search for the suspect, Chad Rutledge, and eventually found him a few hours later.

Following the incident, Rutledge was taken into custody and charged with 3rd degree domestic violence and kidnapping.

