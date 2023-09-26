City of Clemson approves funding for series of park renovations

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson City Council voted Monday to approve funding for proposed improvements to Nettles Park, Clemson Park and the Green Crescent Trail Project.

According to officials, the enhancements to Clemson Park would include building a skate park, a splash pad, and an event staging area. The plans also include renovating a building at the park to add a warming kitchen. The proposed plans for Nettles Park include adding 56 paved parking spaces, 8 Pickle Ball courts with lights, a covered gathering area and a dog park.

The most expensive of the proposed projects is the addition to the Green Crescent Trail, which would add around 2.75 miles of trail running connecting Patrick Square to the Eighteen Mile Road side of The Grange.

Officials said the estimated costs of these projects are $1,283,000 for Nettles Park, $2,237,000 for Clemson Park and $3,134,014 for Green Crescent Trail.

Monday night’s vote approved an ordinance that allows the city to sell a bond for up to $4,650,000 to pay for a portion of the projects. This money will add to the $2,124,014 that council members said they set aside for these enhancements.

