Coroner identifies victim after deadly crash, fire involving armored truck

A collision between an armored truck and a dump truck in Spartanburg resulted in one fatality Wednesday. All lanes on South Pine Street are currently closed
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim after a vehicle crash and fire killed one person last Wednesday afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along U.S. 176 near Whitestone Glendale Road on Sept. 20.

According to troopers, the victim was driving a Brinks armored truck vehicle on U.S. 176 when they crashed into the back of a dump truck, and their vehicle caught fire.

The coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old John Allen Anderson.

The cause of death is still being investigated by Highway Patrol.

