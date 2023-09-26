Father shot and killed by teen son, Richland County deputies determine shooting justified

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Peachwood Drive on Monday.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A father was shot and killed by his 17-year-old son after an argument between them became physical, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Investigators said the 40-year-old father punched the son and put him in a chokehold.

When the mother tried to intervene, RCSD said the son pulled out a gun and fired it. The father was hit in the upper body and died at the scene, deputies stated.

After reviewing all of the evidence, investigators determined the shooting is a justified homicide. No charges will be filed.

