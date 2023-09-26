Greenville Co. man sentenced after admitting to sexually abusing child

Timothy Davis
Timothy Davis(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that a Greenville County man recently pleaded guilty to multiple charges after admitting he sexually abused a child nearly 20 years ago.

Officials said 62-year-old Timothy Davis pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and lewd act upon a child.

According to officials, they began investigating on September 29, 2021, when personnel from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Service inspected Davis’ home as part of his sentence from a previous child sexual abuse material investigation.

Officials stated that during this inspection, Davis admitted to agents that he still had electronic devices that had child sexual abuse material on them. He added that included in the files were images from 2004 of him sexually assaulting a child in his house.

Officials forensically examined Davis’ devices and confirmed that his statements were true.

Following his guilty plea, a judge sentenced Davis to a total of 20 years in prison for his latest charges.

