Longtime Town of Pacolet councilmember passes away

Josephine McBeth
Josephine McBeth(Town of Pacolet)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Pacolet announced Monday that Councilperson Josephine McBeth recently passed away.

Officials said McBeth was elected to the council in 2005 and served as the Mayor Pro Tempore until her death.

According to officials, McBeth was a Pacolet native and served the sixth district of the town.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation or McBeth’s death. We will update this story if officials release new details.

