Coroner: Man killed in fire in Boiling Springs

File image
File image(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a fire Monday night.

The coroner’s office said they were called out to Midland Drive in Boiling Springs just before 5 p.m. for a fire related death.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Dennis Keo Bun of Wellford.

According to the coroner, a forensic exam was preformed Tuesday revealing the fire was the primary cause of death.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Arson investigators along with State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the fire.

MORE NEWS: 30-year-old man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Deputy Adam Scott
Community mourns after unexpected death of Anderson County deputy
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Trevious Bernard Jackson
Deputies: Man assaulted woman, used deceased elderly victim’s debit card in Greenville County
Tyree Tinsley
Coroner investigating after missing man found dead in Spartanburg Co. field
Timothy Darren Sherard Jr.
SLED: Corrections officer held hostage, sexually assaulted by inmate from Upstate

Latest News

Colton Clyde Burch
30-year-old man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges
Barn, boots and brew in Pickens County
Barn, boots and brew in Pickens County
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
The South Carolina Aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center released three sea turtles, including this...
WATCH: South Carolina Aquarium releases 3 sea turtles back into ocean