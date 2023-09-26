Coroner: Man killed in fire in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a fire Monday night.

The coroner’s office said they were called out to Midland Drive in Boiling Springs just before 5 p.m. for a fire related death.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Dennis Keo Bun of Wellford.

According to the coroner, a forensic exam was preformed Tuesday revealing the fire was the primary cause of death.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Arson investigators along with State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the fire.

MORE NEWS: 30-year-old man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.