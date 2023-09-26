Parole hearing set for Greenwood woman after lawmaker, family, call for her release

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family, friends and supporters of an upstate woman currently in prison will soon learn if she’ll be able to come home.

A parole hearing for Tiffany Carroll is set for September 27. The Greenwood County woman is currently serving a 15-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter after pleading guilty but mentally ill to stabbing her boyfriend, William Jamaal Johnson, to death in 2017. However, officials argued she was in an abusive relationship, and a clinical psychologist later diagnosed her with battered woman syndrome.

Earlier this year, Carroll’s family began working with Representative John McCravy to try and get her pardoned. However, the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services later ruled that Carroll couldn’t receive a pardon because she is currently eligible for parole. The Department stated that South Carolina law says in the event of extraordinary circumstances, an inmate must be considered for a pardon before they are parole-eligible.

FOX Carolina will be covering Carroll’s parole hearing on Wednesday. We will update this story as officials release new details.

