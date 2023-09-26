Philippe continues through Atlantic, watching other areas

By Kendra Kent
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Right now we have Tropical Storm Philippe and it is struggling against a more unfavorable environment as it moves westward. It is expected to remain a tropical storm and eventually dissipate.

Should weaken to a depression this weekend
Should weaken to a depression this weekend(Fox Carolina)

We’re also watching an areas behind Philippe in the central Atlantic that has a high likelihood of becoming “Rina” soon. We’ll be watching the track of this one, but long term models do not show it making it to the U.S.

A new storm is likely behind Philippe
A new storm is likely behind Philippe(Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Deputy Adam Scott
Community mourns after unexpected death of Anderson County deputy
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Trevious Bernard Jackson
Deputies: Man assaulted woman, used deceased elderly victim’s debit card in Greenville County
Tyree Tinsley
Coroner investigating after missing man found dead in Spartanburg Co. field
Otis Smith (left), Jessica Hamlin (right)
2 charged after children found in ‘unsafe, unsanitary living conditions’ in Honea Path

Latest News

Spotty rain and cooler temps ahead
Spotty rain and cooler temps ahead
Showers develop mid-week
Spotty rain and cooler temps ahead
Weather at 10PM
Weather at 10PM
Showers develop mid-week
Spotty rain and cooler temps ahead