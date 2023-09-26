Philippe continues through Atlantic, watching other areas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Right now we have Tropical Storm Philippe and it is struggling against a more unfavorable environment as it moves westward. It is expected to remain a tropical storm and eventually dissipate.

Should weaken to a depression this weekend (Fox Carolina)

We’re also watching an areas behind Philippe in the central Atlantic that has a high likelihood of becoming “Rina” soon. We’ll be watching the track of this one, but long term models do not show it making it to the U.S.

A new storm is likely behind Philippe (Fox Carolina)

