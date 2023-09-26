Spotty rain and cooler temps ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We start off the week dry and warm. Then we watch for some much needed rain the rest of the week.

Showers develop mid-week (Fox Carolina)

A slow-moving cold front settles over the Appalachians and Deep South Tuesday, setting the stage for a more unsettled weather pattern to take us through the rest of the work week. We see more cloud cover Tuesday through Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies each day. While there is a chance for scattered showers starting Tuesday afternoon, it doesn’t look like a wash out any day. The coolest day will be Wednesday as clouds and some drizzle lingers.

Rain will be light, mainly as drizzle for the Upstate (Fox Carolina)

In fact, we need the rain as we are seeing drought conditions increase across parts of the Upstate. We are currently in a big deficit of rainfall for the month. In Greenville, rainfall is only at .72″ for the month while normal is 2.91″. Asheville is faring a little better with 1.63″ of rain so far in September, but it’s still half of normal which is 3.28″.

Abnormally dry in parts of the Upstate (Fox Carolina)

Our rainfall totals for this week are minimal with most areas picking up just a couple tenths of an inch of rain by the weekend, so it doesn’t look like we’re going to get the help we really need to alleviate the dry conditions.

Minimal rainfall this week (Fox Carolina)

Temperatures take a cooler turn as the clouds and rain chances increase. Highs slide from the mid 70s to around 80 on Tuesday to the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday. Thursday see a slight uptick in highs, to the low to mid 70s, then returning to normal highs for the weekend, maxing out in the mid to upper 70s as sunny skies return to the forecast.

