Student charged after allegedly threatening others at middle school in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a student was recently charged after allegedly threatening other students at Sanders Middle School.

Officers said they began investigating with officials from Laurens County School District 55 after someone reported that a student was threatening people at the school.

According to officers, they located the student and confirmed that they didn’t have any weapons. They added that they also worked with the student’s parents to search their house and make sure that the student didn’t have access to any weapons.

Officers stated that the student was charged with making student threats and was taken to the SC Department of Juvenile Justice.

Officers say they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to anyone. However, they will be implementing additional security and support for parents out of an abundance of caution.

