Student charged after allegedly threatening others at middle school in Laurens

School sign and police
School sign and police(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a student was recently charged after allegedly threatening other students at Sanders Middle School.

Officers said they began investigating with officials from Laurens County School District 55 after someone reported that a student was threatening people at the school.

According to officers, they located the student and confirmed that they didn’t have any weapons. They added that they also worked with the student’s parents to search their house and make sure that the student didn’t have access to any weapons.

Officers stated that the student was charged with making student threats and was taken to the SC Department of Juvenile Justice.

Officers say they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to anyone. However, they will be implementing additional security and support for parents out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed, 1 injured in moped crash
24-year-old dies, 1 injured after crash involving moped, 2 vehicles in Greenville Co.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
3 teens dead, 1 victim injured in South Carolina shooting, officials say
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Oconee Co. deputies find missing elderly woman
Fire crews respond to Dollar General Distribution Center
DISPATCH: Crews responding to fire at Dollar General Distribution Center

Latest News

Josephine McBeth
Longtime Town of Pacolet councilmember passes away
Anderson County Deputy Dies Unexpectedly
Anderson County Deputy Dies Unexpectedly
Missing Man Found Dead
Missing Man Found Dead
Charges After Unsafe Living Conditions
Charges After Unsafe Living Conditions
Most Wanted: Anderson County
Most Wanted: Anderson County