Walk to End Alzheimer’s raising donations, awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of people in Greenville are preparing to take strides in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s and raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in the fight against the incurable disease.

One of those walking is Beth Herbster, who lost her mom, Marti, in 2018.

“She had a giggle that was infectious,” said Herbster.

Marti was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s when she was just 58 years old in 2013.

“What our family went through was very challenging, especially with early onset. I just don’t want anyone else to have to ever go through that,” explained Herbster.

Herbster is leading a team called Marti’s Minions in the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Greenville.

“Walk day is actually a beautiful symbol of hope,” said Alzheimer’s Association SC Chapter Senior Director of Development Kimberly Best.

The event is the largest fundraiser the Alzheimer’s Association puts on each year, with all the money going towards Alzheimer’s research, care, and support.

So far, over 1,000 people are registered between more than 200 teams. Donations are nearing $300,000 as well.

“It feels great to make a difference and help with the fundraising and donating time and resources,” said Herbster.

