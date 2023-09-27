Asheville acupuncturist charged after allegedly sexually assaulting patient

Shi Ying Kuai
Shi Ying Kuai(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that an Asheville acupuncturist was recently taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his patients.

Officers said the situation began in August when the victim reported that she was sexually assaulted during a treatment session at the suspect’s clinic along Arlington Street.

According to officers, they investigated the situation with the help of the victim and eventually charged the suspect, 90-year-old Shi Ying Kuai.

Officers stated that Kuai was taken into custody on September 26 and charged with second-degree force sex offense and sexual battery. He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Kuai’s or has information about the situation is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. People can also submit information anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD app.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Deputy Adam Scott
Community mourns after unexpected death of Anderson County deputy
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Trevious Bernard Jackson
Deputies: Man assaulted woman, used deceased elderly victim’s debit card in Greenville County
Tyree Tinsley
Coroner investigating after missing man found dead in Spartanburg Co. field
Otis Smith (left), Jessica Hamlin (right)
2 charged after children found in ‘unsafe, unsanitary living conditions’ in Honea Path

Latest News

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
New Greenlink Poetry Project is raising awareness, breaking stereotypes
New Greenlink Poetry Project is raising awareness and breaking stereotypes
generic crash
Troopers investigating following deadly hit-and-run in Greenville Co.
New Greenlink Poetry Project is raising awareness, breaking stereotypes
New Greenlink Poetry Project is raising awareness, breaking stigmas