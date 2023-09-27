Asheville acupuncturist charged after allegedly sexually assaulting patient

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that an Asheville acupuncturist was recently taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his patients.

Officers said the situation began in August when the victim reported that she was sexually assaulted during a treatment session at the suspect’s clinic along Arlington Street.

According to officers, they investigated the situation with the help of the victim and eventually charged the suspect, 90-year-old Shi Ying Kuai.

Officers stated that Kuai was taken into custody on September 26 and charged with second-degree force sex offense and sexual battery. He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Kuai’s or has information about the situation is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. People can also submit information anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD app.

