Asheville Police investigating after man stabbed to death on train tracks

stabbing generic
stabbing generic(pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said detectives are investigating an early morning stabbing that left one man dead on Wednesday.

Police said they were called around 4:12 a.m. to the 2901 block of Smokey Park Highway where they found a man on the train tracks with several stab wounds.

According to the department, the man passed away from his injuries.

Detectives are asking if anyone has information about this stabbing to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

MORE NEWS: Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Deputy Adam Scott
Community mourns after unexpected death of Anderson County deputy
Otis Smith (left), Jessica Hamlin (right)
2 charged after children found in ‘unsafe, unsanitary living conditions’ in Honea Path
Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday on South...
Coroner identifies victim after deadly crash, fire involving armored truck
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
generic crash
17-year-old dies days after dirt bike crash in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
Tiffany Caroll Parole Hearing
Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Great Smoky Mountains National Park firefighters respond to wildfire near Fontana Lake
Great Smoky Mountains National Park firefighters respond to wildfire near Fontana Lake
Harvest Hope Food Bank in need
Harvest Hope Food Bank in need