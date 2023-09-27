Asheville Police investigating after man stabbed to death on train tracks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said detectives are investigating an early morning stabbing that left one man dead on Wednesday.

Police said they were called around 4:12 a.m. to the 2901 block of Smokey Park Highway where they found a man on the train tracks with several stab wounds.

According to the department, the man passed away from his injuries.

Detectives are asking if anyone has information about this stabbing to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

