Bon Secours announces Andrea Bocelli coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours announced classical artist Andrea Bocelli is coming Greenville in 2024.

Bocelli, “the world’s most beloved tenor”, is set to perform at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

