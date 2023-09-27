Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Chick-fil-a located on Haywood Road is temporarily closed.
The restaurant said it is demolishing the building located at 575 Haywood Road in order to start a remodeling project.
The last day of operations was Sept. 15 and the restaurant is expected to reopen in mid-late February of 2024.
Customers are encouraged to visit the restaurant’s sister store on Laurens Road.
Keep up to date with the remodel here.
