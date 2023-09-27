Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A restaurant.
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A restaurant.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Chick-fil-a located on Haywood Road is temporarily closed.

The restaurant said it is demolishing the building located at 575 Haywood Road in order to start a remodeling project.

The last day of operations was Sept. 15 and the restaurant is expected to reopen in mid-late February of 2024.

Customers are encouraged to visit the restaurant’s sister store on Laurens Road.

Keep up to date with the remodel here.

