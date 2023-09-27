Cloudy and breezy with drizzle, cooler temperatures

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your midweek forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler, Katherine Noël and Kendra Kent
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mostly cloudy skies and drizzle give way to sunnier skies for the later part of the week.

A weak cold air wedge is in place across the Western Carolinas Wednesday. This brings mainly cloudy skies and areas of drizzle for a lot of us. It also keeps temperatures cooler for the day with highs only expected to reach the low to mid 70s. There’s a catch. Some of the models show the wedge weakening into the afternoon a periods of sunshine breaking out. If this happens, expect temperatures to rise up to 5° above forecast highs. Bottom line, there’s a lot of bust potential with Wednesday’s forecast.

Mainly cloudy, cool and breezy
(Fox Carolina)

Thursday brings another chance for isolated showers, mainly for the mountains in the afternoon and evening while the Upstate looks mainly dry. We scale back the cloud cover, especially in the Upstate with a partly cloudy sky.

Spotty mountains showers
(Fox Carolina)

By Friday, the sunshine returns in full force and pushes our temperature back up to just a smidge above normal. We top out in the upper 70s to low 80s in the Upstate all weekend long and in the mid to upper 70s in the mountains.

Mainly sunny and comfortable
(Fox Carolina)

After Thursday, there’s no rain in sight, even into the first week of October, so make sure your lawn and garden are well water.

