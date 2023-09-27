Coroner responding to structure fire in Greenville County

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to a structure fire near Simpsonville.

Officials said the fire started near Sullivan Road. They added that details are limited as crews respond to the scene.

The South Greenville Fire Department confirmed crews from their department are responding to the scene. We will update this story as officials give new details.

