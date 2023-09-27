Deputies searching for suspects after alleged ATM robbed in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for suspects after an ATM was allegedly robbed on Friday.

Deputies said they responded to the Bank of America along Asheville Highway on September 22, 2023, at around 12:40 p.m. after the incident was reported.

According to deputies, a technician was working on the ATM when two black men wearing masks approached the machine, pushed the technician out of the way and removed four ATM cassettes before fleeing the scene in a newer Chevrolet Malibu.

Deputies are currently searching for the suspect involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call (864) 285-1046 or email jguest@spartanburgcounty.org.

