Deputies searching for suspects after alleged ATM robbed in Spartanburg Co.

ATM Robbery in Spartanburg
ATM Robbery in Spartanburg(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for suspects after an ATM was allegedly robbed on Friday.

Deputies said they responded to the Bank of America along Asheville Highway on September 22, 2023, at around 12:40 p.m. after the incident was reported.

According to deputies, a technician was working on the ATM when two black men wearing masks approached the machine, pushed the technician out of the way and removed four ATM cassettes before fleeing the scene in a newer Chevrolet Malibu.

Deputies are currently searching for the suspect involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call (864) 285-1046 or email jguest@spartanburgcounty.org.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Deputy Adam Scott
Community mourns after unexpected death of Anderson County deputy
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Otis Smith (left), Jessica Hamlin (right)
2 charged after children found in ‘unsafe, unsanitary living conditions’ in Honea Path
Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday on South...
Coroner identifies victim after deadly crash, fire involving armored truck
generic crash
17-year-old dies days after dirt bike crash in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Previewing Second GOP Debate
Previewing Second GOP Debate
Two dead after fleeing traffic stop in Asheville
Officers not facing charges after chase ends in deadly crash in Asheville
Survivor of Prison Camp Speaks
Survivor of Prison Camp Speaks
Tiffanny Carroll Parole Denied
Tiffanny Carroll Parole Denied