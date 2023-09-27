Driver dies after crashing into tree in Simpsonville, troopers say
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has died following an overnight crash in Simpsonville on Wednesday.
According to troopers, at 1:06 a.m., the driver was heading west East Standing Springs Road near Silt Stone Street when they went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and then a utility pole.
The driver sadly passes away on scene and has not been identified yet.
