Driver dies after crashing into tree in Simpsonville, troopers say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has died following an overnight crash in Simpsonville on Wednesday.

According to troopers, at 1:06 a.m., the driver was heading west East Standing Springs Road near Silt Stone Street when they went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and then a utility pole.

The driver sadly passes away on scene and has not been identified yet.

