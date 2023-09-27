Great Smoky Mountains National Park firefighters respond to wildfire near Fontana Lake

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that firefighters are responding to a wildfire burning near backcountry campsite 87 on Fontana Lake’s shore.

Officials said the fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and impacted around five to ten acres of land.

According to officials, firefighters are suppressing the fire and plan to stay in the area overnight to monitor the flames.

Officials stated that the fire wasn’t threatening any structure. They added that it is currently smoldering through timber, brush and significant leaf litter.

