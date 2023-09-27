McDonald’s adding 2 new sauces to menu

The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.
The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.(CNN, McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New sauces are coming to McDonald’s next month.

The popular fast-food chain says for a limited time, it’s adding two more to its dipping sauce lineup.

The first new addition is the Sweet & Spicy Jam.

McDonald’s describes it as a “jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper.”

It’s the first-ever “breakfast-inspired” dipping sauce to be served at McDonald’s in the United States.

The second is called Mambo Sauce.

It’s inspired by a tomato-based sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce popular in Washington, D.C.

McDonald’s has partnered with chefs and influencers to show off what the new sauces can be paired with.

The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Deputy Adam Scott
Community mourns after unexpected death of Anderson County deputy
Otis Smith (left), Jessica Hamlin (right)
2 charged after children found in ‘unsafe, unsanitary living conditions’ in Honea Path
Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday on South...
Coroner identifies victim after deadly crash, fire involving armored truck
Tyree Tinsley
Coroner investigating after missing man found dead in Spartanburg Co. field
generic crash
17-year-old dies days after dirt bike crash in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Over 100 masked teens ransack, loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police say
Made in the Carolinas: Swanky Soaps in Greer
Made in the Carolinas: Swanky Soaps in Greer
Generic photo of a horse.
Woman dies following fall from horse in Union Co., Coroner says
Anderson County man charged with domestic violence following search
Anderson County man charged with domestic violence following search
Fire generic WHNS
Great Smoky Mountains National Park firefighters respond to wildfire near Fontana Lake