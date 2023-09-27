Oconee Co. man charged following alleged machete attack

Timothy Merck
Timothy Merck(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody for an alleged machete attack that injured one person earlier this month.

Deputies said they began investigating on September 18 when they responded to Durham Road near Fair Play for a reported stabbing.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found a man with a severe laceration on his left forearm. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, his current condition is unknown.

Deputies stated that they worked with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Walhalla Police Department to search for the suspect, 41-year-old Timothy Merck, but were unable to find him.

Deputies investigated the situation and determined that Merck allegedly struck the victim with a machete and threatened to kill him. Deputies took Merck into custody on September 26 and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. Deputies added that he was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and given a $110,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Deputy Adam Scott
Community mourns after unexpected death of Anderson County deputy
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Otis Smith (left), Jessica Hamlin (right)
2 charged after children found in ‘unsafe, unsanitary living conditions’ in Honea Path
Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday on South...
Coroner identifies victim after deadly crash, fire involving armored truck
generic crash
17-year-old dies days after dirt bike crash in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

What's Clicking? 9/27
What's Clicking? 9/27
University of Louisville football players help police lift car
University of Louisville football players help police lift car
8-foot snake found at SC dealership
8-foot snake found at SC dealership
Legal Lowdown: SC family sues Onstar for mother's death
Legal Lowdown: SC family sues Onstar for mother's death