Oconee Co. man charged following alleged machete attack

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody for an alleged machete attack that injured one person earlier this month.

Deputies said they began investigating on September 18 when they responded to Durham Road near Fair Play for a reported stabbing.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found a man with a severe laceration on his left forearm. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, his current condition is unknown.

Deputies stated that they worked with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Walhalla Police Department to search for the suspect, 41-year-old Timothy Merck, but were unable to find him.

Deputies investigated the situation and determined that Merck allegedly struck the victim with a machete and threatened to kill him. Deputies took Merck into custody on September 26 and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. Deputies added that he was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and given a $110,000 surety bond.

