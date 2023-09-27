Officers investigating after two shootings reported hours apart in Spartanburg

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that officers are investigating two separate shootings that happened just hours apart on September 26 and 27.

Officers said they responded to the first shooting at around 11:30 p.m. on September 26.

According to officers, they arrived at an apartment complex along Canaan Pointe Drive, where witnesses told officers that three men had approached the back of the building and fired shots into it, hitting a minor. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to his right and left legs.

Officers stated that the second shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on September 27 along Byrd Lane. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found an injured woman lying on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds to her legs and back. Witnesses told officers that two possible suspects had left the area on foot before law enforcement arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. However, her current condition is unknown.

Officers don’t believe these incidents were connected and are searching for the suspects involved. Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1888CRIMESC.

