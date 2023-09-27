Officers responding after suspect barricades themselves inside Waynesville home

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Waynesville Police Department announced that officers are responding to the Ninevah area after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a house.

Officers said they don’t believe there is any danger to the community. However, people are asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

