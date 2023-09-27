Philippe head towards the Caribbean, watching another disturbance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tropical Storm Philippe continues to maintain strength despite all odds. And the storm continues on it’s westerly path, taking it into the Caribbean late this week. The storm is in a high wind shear environment but there is some indication, the wind make weaken enough to allow the storm to stay a tropical storm through early Saturday, then weakening into a remnant low over the weekend. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Leeward Island Friday, moving over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through the weekend. Rainfall totals of 2″-4″ are possible through Monday.

Squally weather impacts the Leeward Island this weekend (Fox Carolina)

We’re also watching an areas behind Philippe in the central Atlantic that has a high likelihood of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next day. We’ll be watching the track of this one, but long term models show it heading into the Central Atlantic, away from land. The next name on the list is Rina.

Disturbance likely becomes a depression late week (Fox Carolina)

