Philippe head towards the Caribbean, watching another disturbance

Should weaken to a depression this weekend
Should weaken to a depression this weekend(Fox Carolina)
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tropical Storm Philippe continues to maintain strength despite all odds. And the storm continues on it’s westerly path, taking it into the Caribbean late this week. The storm is in a high wind shear environment but there is some indication, the wind make weaken enough to allow the storm to stay a tropical storm through early Saturday, then weakening into a remnant low over the weekend. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Leeward Island Friday, moving over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through the weekend. Rainfall totals of 2″-4″ are possible through Monday.

Squally weather impacts the Leeward Island this weekend
Squally weather impacts the Leeward Island this weekend(Fox Carolina)

We’re also watching an areas behind Philippe in the central Atlantic that has a high likelihood of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next day. We’ll be watching the track of this one, but long term models show it heading into the Central Atlantic, away from land. The next name on the list is Rina.

Disturbance likely becomes a depression late week
Disturbance likely becomes a depression late week(Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Deputy Adam Scott
Community mourns after unexpected death of Anderson County deputy
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Otis Smith (left), Jessica Hamlin (right)
2 charged after children found in ‘unsafe, unsanitary living conditions’ in Honea Path
Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday on South...
Coroner identifies victim after deadly crash, fire involving armored truck
generic crash
17-year-old dies days after dirt bike crash in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Mainly cloudy, cool and breezy
Cloudy and breezy with drizzle, cooler temperatures
Breezy with clouds
Cloudy and breezy with drizzle, cooler temperatures
Cloudy and breezy with drizzle, cooler temperatures
Cloudy and breezy with drizzle, cooler temperatures
Showers expected overnight into Wednesday morning
Showers expected overnight into Wednesday morning