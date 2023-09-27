Principal: 2 students charged in connection to gun on school campus

An investigation is underway.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two students at Hillcrest High School have been charged in connection to a gun found on the school’s campus, according to Principal Patrick Jarrett.

The principal said while searching a student’s car for drugs on Wednesday, a loaded gun was found. No threats were made and the weapon was never brought inside the school.

Two students are being charged by law enforcement in relation to the incident and will be disciplined in accordance with the district’s behavior code.

Principal Jarrett said everything is safe at the school.

