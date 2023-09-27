SCDOT announces I-85 business reopening

Road Construction Ahead
Road Construction Ahead(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced plans for construction on I-85 business to be completed.

According to the SCDOT, the project is expected to be complete in October.

Officials said the current work includes paving and installation of safety markings and signage.

Drivers are encouraged to to slow own in work zones and stay alert for crews alongside the roadways.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Deputy Adam Scott
Community mourns after unexpected death of Anderson County deputy
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Otis Smith (left), Jessica Hamlin (right)
2 charged after children found in ‘unsafe, unsanitary living conditions’ in Honea Path
Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday on South...
Coroner identifies victim after deadly crash, fire involving armored truck
generic crash
17-year-old dies days after dirt bike crash in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

School bus crash, generic
School bus rear ended after stopping for car in Greenville County, district says
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit along I-85 in Anderson Co.
Lightwood Knot Rd.
Getting Answers: Lightwood Knot Rd.
Road closed for ‘extended period of time’ in Tryon due to gas line break