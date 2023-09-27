SCDOT announces I-85 business reopening

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced plans for construction on I-85 business to be completed.

According to the SCDOT, the project is expected to be complete in October.

Officials said the current work includes paving and installation of safety markings and signage.

Drivers are encouraged to to slow own in work zones and stay alert for crews alongside the roadways.

