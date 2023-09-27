Troopers investigating following deadly hit-and-run in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:18 p.m. on September 26 along Ceder Lane Road near West Parker Road.

According to troopers, the victim was walking in the roadway along Cedar Land Road when they were hit by a vehicle traveling the same direction. They added that the driver then continued driving without stopping to help the victim.

Troopers are currently searching for the driver involved in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the crash or the victim. We will update this story as officials give new details.

