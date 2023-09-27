Upstate competitive axe thrower preps for championship

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For many of us, axe throwing is something we do as a hobby or use as a form of stress relief. For others, its a sport that requires precision, patience and lots of practice.

Cory Mount has been axe throwing competitively for a year and says he discovered his talent of ax throwing at a bachelor party in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It was one of the only things I won in Vegas,” Mount says. “I started looking at leagues and practicing, and then I got good. I practice about 6 to 8 hours a week right now.”

The Liberty native and veteran has been traveling across the country competing in tournaments and racking up wins along the way. Recently, he placed top 10 at a Pro League Series event in Virginia Beach.

Now, Mount will take his game to the next level where he will be competing at the World Axe Throwing Pro-Am Championship. He will be competing in the skills and hatchet category with 200 other people from around the world.

“There are 3 people from South Carolina but they are south of Columbia, but as far as I am aware of I am the the only individual from the Upstate.”

This year, the tournament will be held Nov. 9-12 in Appleton, Wisconsin and parts of the competition will be aired on ESPN.

Whether or not he brings the championship title to the Upstate Mount hopes his story will inspire others to join the sport.

“I’m hoping we can get more eyes on ax throwing in the upstate. Grow the scene a little bit.”

If you want to follow Cory Mount’s journey you visit the World Throwing Axe League website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.