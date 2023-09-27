USPS to review facility operations in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Postal Service announced it will be conducting a mail processing facility review (MPFR) of its processing and distribution center in Greenville.

As part of its 10-year Delivering for America plan, the Postal Service said it is investing $40 billion to modernize the nation’s aging postal processing and delivery network. The organization is assessing how this facility can best support service and operational goals in the region, as well as provide platforms for launching new products and competitive services for mailing and shipping customers in the future.

The MPFR process is expected to have minimal impact to customer service. Business mail entry, post office, station and branch retail services, and delivery services are expected to remain unchanged in most cases.

The postal service said public input will be considered as part of the review process.

Members of the local community may submit written comments here.

If the review supports the business case for change to the facility’s processing operations, Postal Service representatives will hold a public meeting to allow members of the local community to provide additional feedback.

MORE NEWS: Principal: 2 students charged in connection to gun on school campus

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.