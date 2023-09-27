USPS to review facility operations in Greenville

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Postal Service announced it will be conducting a mail processing facility review (MPFR) of its processing and distribution center in Greenville.

As part of its 10-year Delivering for America plan, the Postal Service said it is investing $40 billion to modernize the nation’s aging postal processing and delivery network. The organization is assessing how this facility can best support service and operational goals in the region, as well as provide platforms for launching new products and competitive services for mailing and shipping customers in the future.

The MPFR process is expected to have minimal impact to customer service. Business mail entry, post office, station and branch retail services, and delivery services are expected to remain unchanged in most cases.

The postal service said public input will be considered as part of the review process.

Members of the local community may submit written comments here.

If the review supports the business case for change to the facility’s processing operations, Postal Service representatives will hold a public meeting to allow members of the local community to provide additional feedback.

