Woman dies following fall from horse in Union Co., Coroner says

Generic photo of a horse.
Generic photo of a horse.(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner’s Office announced that a woman died Monday afternoon after falling from a horse in Union County.

Officials said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near Police Club Road. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 67-year-old Rhonda Ingle.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Deputy Adam Scott
Community mourns after unexpected death of Anderson County deputy
Otis Smith (left), Jessica Hamlin (right)
2 charged after children found in ‘unsafe, unsanitary living conditions’ in Honea Path
Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday on South...
Coroner identifies victim after deadly crash, fire involving armored truck
Tyree Tinsley
Coroner investigating after missing man found dead in Spartanburg Co. field
generic crash
17-year-old dies days after dirt bike crash in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Made in the Carolinas: Swanky Soaps in Greer
Made in the Carolinas: Swanky Soaps in Greer
Anderson County man charged with domestic violence following search
Anderson County man charged with domestic violence following search
Fire generic WHNS
Great Smoky Mountains National Park firefighters respond to wildfire near Fontana Lake
Greenville County man sentenced to 20 years for child sex crimes
Greenville County man sentenced to 20 years for child sex crimes