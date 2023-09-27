Woman dies following fall from horse in Union Co., Coroner says

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner’s Office announced that a woman died Monday afternoon after falling from a horse in Union County.

Officials said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near Police Club Road. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 67-year-old Rhonda Ingle.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials release new details.

