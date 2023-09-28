Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars

Costco is now selling bars of gold.
Costco is now selling bars of gold.(CNN, Costco Wholesale)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a new one to add to your Costco shopping list -- a gold bar.

The retailer is now selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars for just under $2,000 each.

They’re available on Costco’s website and come individually stamped with a unique serial number.

A Costco top executive says they’re a hot item, selling out within a couple of hours after landing on the website.

The bars come from the South African mining company Rand Refinery and Swiss precious metal supplier PAMP Suisse.

The gold is non-refundable and ships via UPS.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Coroner identifies driver who crashed into tree in Simpsonville
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Vehicle from hit-and-run in Greenville County
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by driver who fled in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old.
Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe
SC congressman opens energy grid reliability hearing in DC
SC congressman opens energy grid reliability hearing in DC
SC congressman opens energy grid reliability hearing in DC
SC congressman hosts energy grid reliability hearing in DC
Vehicle from hit-and-run in Greenville County
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by driver who fled in Greenville Co.